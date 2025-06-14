FIFA’s 32-Team Club World Cup Debuts Amid Fan Apathy

Share

For the first time in history, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA Club) World Cup will be played in the summer and with an expanded format featuring 32 clubs.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that despite the high stakes and star-studded lineups, early signs suggest fans and players are lukewarm about the revamped tournament.

Spearheaded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the new version of the competition has raised concerns over scheduling, player fatigue, and lack of public enthusiasm.

According to the UK Mirror, ticket sales for Saturday’s opening match between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and African powerhouse Al Ahly have been sluggish, with as many as 45,000 empty seats expected at kickoff.

Even broadcast rights proved difficult to sell, until sports streaming giant DAZN acquired them in a blockbuster $1 billion (£787 million) deal.

The funding reportedly stems from a recent investment by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, signalling strategic financial and geopolitical ambitions behind the scenes.

U.S.-based multimedia broadcast journalist Victor Mbidi expressed excitement about the tournament’s arrival in America, calling it a “milestone for MLS and U.S. football development.”

“This represents the growth of the MLS and will increase the global appeal of the league,” Mbidi said.

“Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, following David Beckham and Thierry Henry’s earlier moves, has raised the league’s profile significantly.”

However, Mbidi acknowledged several growing pains. Players have voiced concerns over inclusion, TV rights, and player compensation. The U.S. team, Seattle Sounders, even wore protest shirts reading “Club World Cash Grab” to express dissatisfaction with the payment structure.

Additionally, the decision to allow 12 European teams has sparked frustration among representatives of other continents who argue the format heavily favours UEFA clubs.

This year’s competition features major European clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Juventus.

These teams are expected to draw strong support from U.S.-based fans, with Mbidi noting:

“Real Madrid, Man City, PSG—they all have massive fanbases here. But don’t underestimate the passion of Inter Miami’s local fans or the African diaspora backing Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Al Ahly, the 12-time African champions and CAF’s Club of the 20th Century, qualified via their 2020–21 CAF Champions League title.

They’ll be joined by Mamelodi Sundowns, who qualified based on CAF’s four-year club ranking, and Botola Pro from Morocco, winners of the 2021–22 CAF Champions League.

Botola Pro faces a tough group, set to play both Manchester City and Juventus within four days.

“I expect to see an African team, against all odds, lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.”

