FIFA WWC: Shaibu Congratulates Super Falcons, Pledges To Support The Team’s Quest For Paris 2024 Ticket

The amiable Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has congratulated the national women’s senior football team, Super Falcons on their impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Underdogs before the World Cup, the Falcons surprised the world by playing a draw with the reigning Olympics Champion Canada in their first match.

They beat co-host Australia 3-2 in their second match and drew with the Republic of Ireland in their last group match to qualify for the Round of 16.

Their opponent in the Round of 16 was England, the reigning European Champion.

Before the match, many football buffs believed England will beat the Falcons but Shaibu, a former footballer who led Team Edo to win the Gold Medal at the 2020 National Sports Festival believe in the team.

“I wasn’t surprised that Our Girls played better than the European Champion and even dominated throughout the 120 minutes. They had more chances than the European Champion and controlled the game,” he said.

“That they did not concede against the European Champion for 120 minutes shows the resilience of our defenders.

“That they dominated the English in midfield marshaled by Barcelona superstar Keire Walsh and made Chelsea star Lauren James ineffective for 87 minutes before she stamped her boot on Michelle Alozie shows that Our Girls are truly world-class.

“As a footballer, I can tell you authoritatively that penalty is a game of luck, it could go either way. We saw what happened in the Community Shield match between Man City and Arsenal over the weekend, some of the best footballers in the world missed penalties. They should not be judged on the penalties but their glowing performances in the 120 minutes of regular football.”

The football-loving Deputy Governor who played in the league for Bendel Insurance urges the NFF to put everything in place to ensure the Falcons qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He pledged to support the team to ensure they succeed in the Olympics qualifiers and at the games proper.