Frank Mill, a member of West Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning squad, FIFA, has reportedly passed away at the age of 67.

Mill’s former clubs, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Rot-Weiss Essen, confirmed his passing in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 5.

Mill, who also secured an Olympic bronze in Seoul in 1988 and lifted the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund, succumbed to complications from a major heart attack he suffered in May.

New Telegraph gathered that he earned 17 caps for West Germany and was included in the squad that won the 1990 FIFA World Cup, though he did not feature in any matches during the tournament in Italy.

In a tribute, his hometown club Rot-Weiss Essen described Mill as “A legend” and “A true ambassador for football across Germany.”

His death makes him the second member of West Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning squad to pass away, following Andreas Brehme, who famously scored the decisive goal in the final against Argentina.