FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: We’re hungry and every game’ll be war –Iwobi

Share

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is aiming to improve Nigeria’s fortunes in qualifying series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles are winless after four games of the campaign and trail Group C leaders Rwanda by four points.

The Eagles will travel to Kigali in the next round of fixtures in March and Iwobi knows there is little margin for errors since only the group winners will be assured of a place in the World Cup taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Iwobi said: “Everyone wants to experience the World Cup – it’s the best and biggest competition in the game,” he said.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because every team in Africa wants to qualify.

“It’s basically like going to war every game but we’ll put up a fight and try and see what we can do. We’re all hungry and motivated.”

Iwobi has described Fulham’s team spirit as “one big brotherhood” and says the club’s success is allowing him to enjoy his “best season.”

The 28-year-old midfielder has already matched his best goal return in the Premier League, reaching last season’s tally of five goals with half of the campaign remaining.

The Nigeria international has been an ever-present in the league for the Whites and has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

“We’re really fighting for each other,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“You can see it on the pitch, but off the pitch what the cameras don’t catch is that we’re really one big brotherhood. It’s a nice environment, the chemistry is really good and I feel like that’s helping us get the results we need.”

Fulham are eighth in the table, three points behind fifth-placed Newcastle United, and are unbeaten in seven games.

Share

Please follow and like us: