• On Course For Round Of 16

I t was a day to remember for Nigeria and day to forget for co-host of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia, after the Super Falcons pipped the Matildas 3-2 to take control of their group. The Falcons came back from a goal down to take a two goals lead before Australia scored their second goal in the late minutes to put pressure on Nigeria, the visitors however held their nerves as they recorded the famous victory.

Despite the underdogs status at the World Cup, Nigeria started the Mundial with a goalless draw against Olympics women champions, Canada, and with the victory, the Super Falcons are now top of Group B. It is the first major shock of the competition.

The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference. The 11-time African champions will now play eliminated Ireland in their last group match. Levelling at 1-1 with the last shot of the first half, it turned out to be the first time in 18 matches of the World Cup that the team scored in the first half.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of half- time and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break. Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Ken- nedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of their finest wins in their ninth appearance at the global showpiece.