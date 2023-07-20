FIFA Women’s World Cup Starts In Australia, New Zealand

The 2023 FIFA Wom- en’s World Cup is a special edition in many ways. There are two countries hosting the tournament – Australia and New Zealand just as there 32 countries competing for honours instead of 24.

Also, the Federation of International Football Association, (FIFA), has rolled out mouth-watering incentives for participants of the 2023 edition of FIFA Women’s World Cup. Every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 by FIFA, and the 23 players in the title-winning team will each get $270,000. Over half of FIFA’s total prize money fund of $110m must be paid to the players in the 32 national women football teams.

Players of teams that are knocked out in the quarterfinals will each get $90,000 and players of teams eliminated in the Round of 16 will return home with $60,000 each. FIFA will pay $10.5m to the title-winning nation. The majority of that, $6.21m, will be distributed among the players with the remain- ing $4.29m going to the federation. While each player on the winning team will receive $270,000, players on the second-placed team will receive $195,000 each.

Players of the third-placed team will receive $180,000 while 4th placed team players get $165,000 each. Speaking on the expansion, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, says the aim is to “keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women’s football. The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams: it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organise their women’s football programme knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying.

The Women’s World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalism of the women’s game, but it comes just once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.” And so it is a special World Cup in many ways as FIFA strives to take Women’s football to another level. New Zealand takes on Norway in the early opener today just as Australia will also take on Republic of Ireland also today. Two teams are expected to qualify from each of the eight groups for the next stage of the competition.

Brazil’s Marta is one of the players to watch in this tournament just as Australia’s striker, Sam Kerr is another notable player along with Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Alex Morgan of the United States. Alexandra Popp of Germany, Keira Walsh of England, Wend- ie Renard of France and Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria. Are other notable players expected to make the tournament tick.