July 26, 2023
FIFA Women’s World Cup: Philippines shock co-host, New Zealand, in historic win

The Philippines claimed a historic first World Cup win on Tuesday as it stunned co-host New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header. New Zealand created a string of secondhalf chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 in Wellington, New Zealand.

It was the Philippines’ first victory at either a men’s or women’s World Cup and blows Group A wide open. “I can’t believe what we have achieved,” said the tearful Philippines’ midfielder Sara Eggesvik. “It shows that it’s possible to do something big.”

