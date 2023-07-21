Fifa Women’s World Cup: Opening Win For Hosts – Australia, New Zealand

The two co-host countries for the FIFA Women’s World Cup which started yesterday – Australia and New Zealand – recorded wins in their opening games. Steph Catley’s second-half penalty gave Australia a 1-0 victory over debutants the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

Catley, standing in as captain after Australia’s star forward Sam Kerr suffered a calf injury on the eve of the game, converted the winner in the 52nd minute. The Republic of Ireland frustrated the Matildas in the first half but their good work was undone when Marissa Sheva pushed Hayley Raso and Brazilian referee Edina Alves point to the spot.

Kerr, who is also set to miss Australia’s second game with Nigeria, celebrated on the bench with her team-mates but was restrained as she nursed the injury which kept her out of her team’s opener. Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn all came close to what would have been a famous equaliser but the hosts held on to start their World Cup campaign with a win.