Fifa Women’s World Cup: History As 3 African Nations Make Round Of 16

It was a record-breaking competition for the continent of Africa after Africa Women Cup of Nations 2022 runners up, Morocco, joined Nigeria and South Africa to qualify for the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup co- hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Despite starting with a 6-0 thrashing against Germany, the Atlas Lioness defeated South Korea and Colombia to finished second in their group, thereby eliminating Germany.

Morocco reached the last 16 on their Women’s World Cup debut after beating Colombia – although the South Americans progress as Group H winners. Germany’s failure to beat South Korea means Morocco are into the knockout rounds as runners-up. Of the eight debutants at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, seven had already exited the tournament before this match.

Only Philippines, by beating co-hosts New Zealand, and Portugal in giving the USA a mighty scare, had come close to reaching the knockout stage. Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal via a rebound after captain Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved. Morocco will face France in Adelaide next.

Apart from Morocco, Nigeria women team, Super Falcons, also finished second of their group consisting Olympic Champions, Canada and the co-host of the competition, Australia, with Canada failing to qualify from the group while 2022 AWCON winner, South Africa defeated Italy to qualify for the next round making it three African teams.

It is going to be tough battle though for the trio as they will be up against top European sides for a spot in the quarter- final. Nigeria will be facing European champion, England while South Africa will be up against Netherland, the runners up of the last Mundial in France.