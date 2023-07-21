FIFA Women’s World Cup: Falcons Hold Canada In Melbourne

Against all odds, the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the early hours of Friday held highly-rated Canada to a goalless draw in Melbourne, Australia.

Canada, rated 5th in the world, were tipped to whip Nigeria, but the interesting encounter ended 0-0.

Nigeria’s striker Ifeoma Onumonu had a good shot saved in the first half while Falcons goalie and match captain Chiamaka Nnodozie saved a penalty early in the second half taken by Canada’s Christine Sinclair.

U20 star Deborah Abiodun received a red card late in the game, but the hard-fighting Nigerian side salvaged a draw in the encounter.

Nigeria’s second match will be against co-host Australia on July 27.