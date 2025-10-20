Canada’s U17 girls scored three second-half goals to dominate Nigeria 4-1 in the opening match of Group D of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in Morocco.

The game at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) in the Moroccan city of Salé, near Rabat, was barely two minutes when Canada went in front after a strong run by Molly Hale from the left was smartly finished off by Gabriela Istocki.

The Flamingos rose stoutly to the challenge, contesting for every ball and taking over the midfield.

In the 9th minute, captain Shakirat Moshood’s long-range drive was saved by goalkeeper Khadijah Cisse, and four minutes later, Moshood’s volley from the edge of the box rose a little too high.

As the Flamingos continued to pile pressure, Chisom Nwachukwu shot directly at Cisse from the left wing, but on the half hour, Cisse could not hold firm to Kaosarat Olanrewaju’s shot as Nigeria broke forward again, and Queen Joseph was on hand to bundle the ball over the line for the equaliser.

The Flamingos came into the second half even more energised, and a good cross by Nwachukwu was punched away by the alert Cisse in the 68th minute.

Five minutes later, Canada went 2-1 up after a long ball freed substitute Melisa Kekic, and she turned a defender before firing low past Elizabeth Boniface.

With 10 minutes left, substitute Julia Amireh profited hugely as goalkeeper Boniface spilt the ball in an attempt to foil an attack by the rampant Canadians, making it 3-1.

Six minutes later, it was 4-1, as Amireh outpaced the Nigerian defence and drove the ball to the far right of Boniface. The Flamingos will next take on France on Wednesday evening.