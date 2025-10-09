Ghana delivered a remarkable performance to thrash the Central African Republic 5-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Stade d’Honneur in Meknes, Morocco, on Wednesday.

Otto Addo named a side with Benjamin Asare, Mohammed Salisu, Caleb Yirenkyi, Gideon Mensah, and Alexander Djiku forming the backline.

Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey partnered in midfield, while Mohammed Kudus played behind an attacking trio of Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Jordan Ayew.

READ MORE:

The match saw the Black Stars dominate from the start, with key contributions from several players. Mohammed Salisu shot Ghana into the lead in the 20th minute after he got on the end of a Mohammed Kudus corner kick.

Back from recess, the Black Stars doubled the lead in the 52nd minute through Thomas Partey, who scored an absolute beauty from a Jordan Ayew assist.

Alexander Djiku made it 3-0 in the 69th minute, with Jordan Ayew netting the fourth goal in the 71st minute. With three minutes remaining, Kamaldeen Sulemana sealed the win with the fifth goal in the 87th minute, assisted by Joseph Paintsil.

This victory puts Ghana in a strong position to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 22 points, three points ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

Ghana will wrap up the qualifiers against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025.