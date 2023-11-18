FIFA WCQ: Super Eagles Arrive In Rwanda For Zimbabwe Game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria players landed in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday via a chartered jet ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 18.

Recall that the Super Eagles disappointed virtually all their supporters on Thursday when they drew 1-1 with lowly-rated Lesotho who are the lowest-rated national team in Group C.

During the World Cup qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, the Super Eagles had to come from a goal down to grab a point. The draw left them in second place in the qualification group.

While the minnow of the group are occupying the first spot as the other members of the group, South Africa and the Benin Republic, haven’t played their opening game.

Interestingly, the ball is still in the court of every team in the group as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers series just began. Hence, the Super Eagles are expected to return to winning ways in their second game in the series.

The Nigerian team are currently in East Africa after flying from Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo on Friday night. They rested in Kigali for about two hours on Saturday before flying to Butare in Rwanda where the game will be played at the Huye Stadium.

The 20,000-seat Huye Stadium has artificial turf, but the Super Eagles won’t allow that to stop them from grabbing the maximum three points.

After the 1-1 draw with Lesotho, the coach of the team, Jose Peseiro, pledged to go into the final nine games of the qualification series with a much stronger mindset, with victory in every game being the only option.

Note that the game against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 19, will kick off at 2 p.m. Nigerian time.