FIFA Unveils Colourful Mascots For World Cup

The build-up to the first-ever FIFA World Cup co-hosted by three nations has gained fresh momentum with the unveiling of a lively trio of mascots — Maple the Moose (Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico) and Clutch the Bald Eagle (United States).

FIFA announced the mascots on Wednesday, describing them as symbols of unity, diversity, and the shared spirit of football that will define the expanded 48-team tournament scheduled for June 11 to July 19, 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the char- acters will play a central role in creating the festive atmosphere of the tournament.

“The 26 team has just got bigger – and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” Infantino said. “They’ll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world. I can already picture them on children’s shirts, high-fiving football legends and starring in video games.”