Nigeria’s national U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, on Wednesday night, booked a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in grand style.

The team under the tutelage of coach Ladan Bosso defeated host Argentina 2-0 to progress in the tournament.

Two goals from Ibrahim Muhammed and Maliru Sarki were all the Nigerian team needed to send the host and the most successful team in the competition’s history packing.