Fifa U-20 W’cup: Flying Eagles Beat Italy, Berth In Next Round

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles on Wednesday reached the second round of the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina after beating Italy to record their second win of the tournament The game started with the young Azzuris dominating the possession as expected but the Flying Eagles kept it right especially at the back and wait for the counterattack The first half ended in a stalemate as the Nigeria side grew into the game to stamp their authority.

In the second half, Flying Eagles put up a more impressive performance and it paid off in the 61st minute when Salim Fago Lawal flying header put the two times finalists ahead. The Italians tried to come back into the game but found the Nigerian backline hard to crack as the game before Jude Sunday added the second in extra time.