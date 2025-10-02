FIFA U-20 W’CUP: F’Eagles Target Win Against S’Arabia To Boost Hopes

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are determined to bounce back when they face Saudi Arabia in their second group match at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile today. The seven-time African champions lost narrowly to Norway 1-0 in their first game on Monday, despite controlling large parts of the match and creating several chances.

Two strong penalty appeals were also turned down by the referee, adding to their frustration. Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s boys are now focused on getting all three points against the Saudis, which would greatly improve their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16, ahead of their final group match against Colombia on Sunday.

Speaking to journalists after the loss to Norway at the Estadio Fiscal de Talca, Coach Zubairu praised his players for their efforts but admitted they were unlucky. “The boys played their hearts out. From the start, we created chances, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. We hit the bar a few times, and it just felt like we weren’t lucky,” he said.

Norway scored the only goal of the match in the first half through a penalty, after team captain Daniel Bameyi was penalised for a handball in the box. Despite several second-half attempts, Nigeria couldn’t find the equaliser. Coach Zubairu remains hopeful and confident ahead of the clash with Saudi Arabia.

With all key players available, he is expected to maintain his attacking 4-3-3 formation. However, players like Israel Ayuma, Daniel Daga, and Charles Agada will need to be careful, having already received yellow cards. “We have to win the next match.

We are not discouraged. Football is like that sometimes, but we move on,” Zubairu added. A win against Saudi Arabia will put Nigeria in a good position to reach the knockout stage, giving them a morale boost before their final group fixture.