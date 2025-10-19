FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos Target A Win Against Canada

…as Akide-Udoh inspires the team in Morocco

Nigeria’s U-17 Women National team, the Flamingos, will hope to begin their FIFA World Cup journey with a win against Canada at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) in the Moroccan city of Salé on Sunday, October 19. The only encounter between Nigeria and Canada at this stage of women’s football ended 1-1 and the Flamingos will hope to get the bragging rights with a win in their opening game and also to gain confidence as they target the elusive trophy. Nigeria’s ambitions are much more than just advancing from the group.

After their impressive run to third place in India in 2022 and quarterfinals in the last edition in the Dominican Republic, the Flamingos are hungry to push further — and a strong opening result against Canada would send a clear message of intent to the rest of Group D, which also includes France and Samoa.

Meanwhile, Nigeria legend, FIFA Women’s World Cup star and FIFA’s Ambassador for the women’s game, Mercy Akide-Udoh on Friday had a session with players of Nigeria’s U17 girls, ahead of their opener against Canada. Akide-Udoh is in Morocco as a member of the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel. The 16-strong Players’ Voice Panel brings together former male and female players from diverse ethnic backgrounds and all six confederations.

The panel advises and supports FIFA and its 211 Member Associations in the global stand against racism. The panel ensures that lived experience is central to the global stand against racism, with panel members offering critical insights on how racism impacts players both on and off the pitch.