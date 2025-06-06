FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup: Flamingos Land In Tough Group

Share

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, face a challenging task at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup following a tough group stage draw.

The young Nigerian side has been placed in Group D alongside football heavyweights France and Canada, as well as Samoa, who will be making their debut at the global tournament.

The official draw took place on Wednesday at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, Morocco. It unveiled the full groupings for the expanded 24-team format of the tournament, which will be held from October 17 to November 8 in the Moroccan capital.

This will be Nigeria’s eighth appearance at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, and expectations are high for the team to build on their best-ever performance— a third-place finish at the 2022 edition in India.

However, the road ahead will not be easy. Canada and France bring strong reputations and experience to the group, while debutants Samoa will be aiming to surprise in their first outing on the world stage.

The 2025 edition of the competition marks a historic milestone for FIFA and women’s football. It is the first time the tournament will feature 24 nations, a move designed to promote greater global participation and competitiveness.

Share