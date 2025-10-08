FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup: Flamingos Depart For Morocco

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, will depart Abuja in the early hours of today aboard Royal Air Maroc, as they begin the final phase of their preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Morocco’s industrial and economic capital, Casablanca, where they will settle into camp before heading to Rabat for the tournament proper. While in Casablanca, the Flamingos will intensify their build-up with two high-profile international friendlies — first against New Zealand on October 10, followed by a clash with Paraguay on October 14.

The team will then move into the official FIFA hotel in Rabat on October 15, where all participating teams will be housed for the competition. The Flamingos have been drawn in Group D, alongside Canada, France, and Samoa.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Canada on Sunday, October 19, before facing France three days later — both matches scheduled for 8 p.m Nigerian time at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) and Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1) in the city of Sale.

Their final group stage encounter will be against Samoa on October 25, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) still in Sale.