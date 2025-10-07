The Nigerian U-17 Women’s National Team, the Flamingos, will depart Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, October 8, as they begin their final preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made this disclosure in a statement released on its website on Tuesday, October 7.

Led by Head Coach Bankole Olowookere, the team will camp in Casablanca, where they are scheduled to play two crucial international friendlies against New Zealand and Paraguay before moving to Rabat for the tournament proper.

“While in Casablanca, the Flamingos will intensify their build-up with two high-profile international friendlies — first against New Zealand on October 10, followed by a clash with Paraguay on October 14.

“The team will then move into the official FIFA hotel in Rabat on October 15, where all participating teams will be housed for the competition,” the report stated.

The Flamingos have been drawn in Group D, alongside Canada, France, and Samoa. Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Canada on Sunday, October 19, before facing France three days later, both matches scheduled for 8 p.m.

Nigerian time at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) and the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 1) in the city of Sale.

Their final group stage encounter will be against Samoa on October 25, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. at the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) in Sale.

Olowookere’s side heads into the tournament full of confidence, having played 10 tune-up matches, scoring an impressive 44 goals without conceding any.

Their dominant form in camp so far, coupled with a well-balanced squad, underscores their determination to go one step further than their quarter-final finish at the last edition, which was held in the Dominican Republic.