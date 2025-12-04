FIFA To Make Major VAR Change At 2026 World Cup

FIFA will push ahead with a major Video Assistant Referee (VAR) rule change for the 2026 World Cup. The world football governing body are pressing on despite facing initial rejection from stakeholders and members.

The new changes will be applicable for VAR checks on corner kicks during next year’s tournament. In October, the International Football Association Board, IFAB, convened a meeting where they agreed that VAR could be expanded.

These expansions would accommodate that VAR would check incorrectly given yellow cards, which could lead to a read, although the idea to review corner kicks was rejected.

According to BBC Sport, FIFA will aggressively push for VAR to check corner kicks at the 2026 World Cup, despite facing rejection from domestic leagues to implement across all competitions.