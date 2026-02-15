FIFA will on Monday, February 16, rule on Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over alleged use of ineligible players, a decision that could reshape Africa’s final World Cup qualification.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the FIFA’s meeting is expected to address numerous issues, including the Nigeria Football Federation’s protest against DR Congo, with the outcome potentially reinstating the Super Eagles into the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico later this month, where one of the last World Cup tickets is on offer.

The NFF’s protest is centred on allegations that six Congolese players were ineligible during last year’s 2026 World Cup African play-offs, where Nigeria lost on penalties in Morocco.

NFF officials insist they would not have gone this far without confidence in their evidence.

“We believe that we have a chance; that is why we petitioned.

If we knew we didn’t have a chance, we wouldn’t have petitioned,” NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said, stressing that Nigeria followed due process in submitting documents and legal arguments.

Adding a political dimension to the case is the reported involvement of CAF General Secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba, a Swiss-Congolese national with close ties to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

With both Nigeria and DR Congo reportedly prepared to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if dissatisfied, world football’s governing body is said to be treating the file with exceptional caution to avoid reputational damage.