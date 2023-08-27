Fifa Suspends Rubiales for 90 Days After World Cup Final Kiss

FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory.

The provisional suspension comes less than a week after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia, and a day after Rubiales refused to resign, despite intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players, soccer clubs and officials. Rubiales’ conduct, which also included grabbing his crotch, has overshadowed the enormous accomplishment of Spain’s first Women’s World Cup title.

Hermoso has said she did not consent to the kiss, and the team’s players have said they will not play any more games as long as Rubiales is in charge. It was not immediately clear how FIFA’s latest intervention might affect that. Meanwhile, Spain’s entire coaching staff from their World Cup win, except for manager Jorge Vilda, have resigned over the Luis Rubiales row.

Assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin, along with physio Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeping coach Carlos Sanchez, have all quit. Six others involved with the national side at various age levels have also resigned.

In a statement, the coaching staff said: “Those named below express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF president. “He offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the ‘victim of aggression’.