FIFA Supports Bad Leadership To Keep African Football Down –Jalla

Former football administrator and players’ rights advocate, Prince Harrison Jalla, has accused the world football governing body, FIFA, of orchestrating a long-running conspiracy to undermine the growth of African football, particularly in Nigeria.

Jalla alleged that FIFA’s structure and leadership remain heavily dominated by Europeans who view Africa’s immense football talent as a threat to their global influence.

According to him, the organisation’s real strategy is to keep Nigeria, and by extension, Africa, from realising its full football potential. He claimed that FIFA’s dominance is maintained by supporting and protecting “charlatans” who lead football federations across the continent.

These leaders, he argued, are often complicit in corruption and mismanagement, while FIFA looks the other way in exchange for bloc votes from Africa during its election cycles. “FIFA’s role is nothing short of a European conspiracy,” Jalla said.

“They see Africa as a threat, and their strategy has always been to keep Nigeria down and suppress African football excellence. “FIFA cannot feign ignorance of the massive corruption in African football, especially in Nigeria. They promote weak leadership because it ensures their continued political control.

“Until African football leaders realise that it is African talent that makes European football thrive, and begin to reform football from within, we will continue to remain stagnant.

Countries like South Africa and Morocco are already taking the lead in football reform across Africa,” he said Jalla’s comments come amid growing scrutiny over FIFA’s funding of football projects in Nigeria and across Africa.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a recent statement, confirmed that FIFA provides financial support under its FIFA Forward 1 and 2 programmes, but many Nigerians remain unconvinced about how those funds are used.