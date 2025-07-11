FIFA Snubs Unity Cup As Eagles Drop In Rankings

Despite lifting the 2025 Unity Cup in style, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped one spot in the latest FIFA world rankings, falling from 43rd to 44th.

In May and June, the Super Eagles impressed with a thrilling penalty shootout win over Jamaica in the Unity Cup final after defeating long-time rivals Ghana in the semis.

They followed that up with a gutsy 1-1 draw against Russia in Moscow, where Tolu Arokodare scored a late equaliser in front of a packed Luzhniki Stadium. However, FIFA’s ranking system gave little weight to those performances.

The global football body prioritises competitive matches like World Cup qualifiers and continental tournaments over friendlies and invitational events like the Unity Cup.

Despite the drop, Nigeria remains Africa’s fifth-highest-ranked team, behind Morocco (12th), Senegal (18th), Egypt (34th), and Algeria (36th). Ghana (76th) and South Africa (56th) continue to trail the Super Eagles.

At the top of the global standings, Argentina leads, with Spain and France close behind. Nigeria’s next chance to boost their ranking will come in September when they face Rwanda and South Africa in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Those matches carry more weight and could help the Super Eagles push back into the world’s top 40.