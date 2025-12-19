New Telegraph

December 19, 2025
FIFA Slams Malaysia With 3-0 Losses For Fielding Seven Ineligible Players – Is DR Congo Next?

FIFA Slaps Malaysia with 3-0 Losses For Fielding Seven Ineligible Players

FIFA has imposed severe sanctions, an automatic 3-0 losses for matches involving ineligible players, bans for seven individuals, and fines exceeding $450,000—punishments that could severely impact the nation’s football ambitions.

FIFA’s decision makes it clear that eligibility rules will be strictly enforced, regardless of the teams or players involved.

The New Telegraph reports that Malaysian football is in turmoil following a major player eligibility scandal.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed on Wednesday that three recent international fixtures have been overturned.

The affected matches include home victories over Palestine and Singapore, as well as a draw with Cape Verde earlier this year.

For fans who celebrated those results, the news delivers a harsh blow, with wins now officially recorded as defeats.

The controversy revolves around seven foreign-born players who allegedly used forged documents to claim Malaysian ancestry.

READ ALSO:

FIFA’s investigation found that Hector Hevel, Jon Irazabal, Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, and Joao Brandao Figueiredo did not meet the eligibility criteria requiring a parent or grandparent to be born in Malaysia.

The disciplinary action was sparked by a complaint following Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam in an Asian Cup qualifier in June, a match in which two of the now-suspended players had scored.

In addition to the match forfeitures, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has been slapped with an additional $12,500 fine, adding to a previous $440,000 penalty linked to the scandal.

FIFA Slaps Malaysia with 3-0 Losses For Fielding Seven Ineligible Players

A FIFA disciplinary committee confirmed last Friday that “Malaysia is declared to have lost 3-0 in all three matches,” according to Channels reports.

FAM has consistently denied any wrongdoing and announced plans to appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The case underscores that breaking eligibility rules carries serious consequences—potentially deciding whether a nation competes in major tournaments or watches from the sidelines.

FIFA’s message is crystal clear: eligibility violations won’t be tolerated, no matter the nation involved.

For Malaysia, the road ahead has become significantly tougher, raising questions about whether other federations under scrutiny, such as DR Congo, might also face FIFA’s disciplinary measures.

