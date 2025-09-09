FIFA Silence Puts S’Africa Under More Pressure – Udeze

South Africa will be under greater pressure than the Super Eagles in today’s decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier because FIFA are yet to decide on Bafana Bafana fielding an ineligible player in another qualifier.

This is according to former international Ifeanyi Udeze. “South Africa will be under more pressure than the Super Eagles tomorrow because they are top of the table, will be playing at home and FIFA has yet to decide on their using an ineligible player,” said the former Super Eagles defender.

“There’s a possibility they will lose three points for using an ineligible player and so they have to make sure they do not lose tomorrow.” Udeze said he believes this pressure will work against the South Africans tomorrow for Nigeria to get the much-needed win.

“I believe the Super Eagles go there and win even if it were by a lone goal,” he predicted. After seven rounds of matches, South Africa top Group C with 16 points, Benin are second on 11 points, Nigeria third having recorded 10 points, while Rwanda are fourth with eight points. Lesotho occupy the fifth place with six points and Zimbabwe are bottom with four points.