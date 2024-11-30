FIFA shortlists Troost-Ekong, Lookman, others for 2024 Best Awards

Share

Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the Best Attacker and Best Defender of the Year awards in recognition of their outstanding performanc- es for both club and country in the year under review. Ademola Lookman will compete against the likes of Lionel Messi, Vinícius Júnior, Harry Kane, Luis Suárez, and 16 others for the Best Attacker of the Year title. His remarkable contributions to Atalanta, where he played a key role in helping the club secure its first major trophies in 60 years, have been instrumental. Notably, Lookman became the first African player to score a hat trick in a Euro- pean club tournament.

Lookman’s efforts in leading the Super Eagles to the 2024 AFCON final have further solidified his reputation. Lookman was shortlisted in the Best Attacker category alongside Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal, Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, among others. Similarly, Super Eagles captain and defender William Troost-Ekong is among the nominees for the Best Defender of the Year award.

He will compete in the Best Defender category against Dani Carvajal, Anto- nio Rüdiger, William Saliba, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Jonathan Tah and many more. Troost-Ekong played a pivotal role in helping Nigeria reach the 2024 AFCON final, setting a record as the defender with the most goals in AFCON history. Paul Onuachu was named among the best goals up for the Puskas Award for his sumptuous bicycle-kick strike in the colours of Trabzonspor against Konyaspor in the Turkish Super League in November 2023. Falcons’ star Asisat Oshoala was nominated for the newly introduced Marta Award for the best goal in women’s football. The 30-year-old’s acrobatic strike for Barcelona Feme- ni against Benfica in the women’s Champions League in November 2023 got the nod.

Rodri and Vinicius will again go against each other for the men’s best player award. They were both nominated alongside nine other players, including Jude Bellingham, Mbappe, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde. According to FIFA, voting is now open on FIFA.com across several award categories, giving fans a significant role in deter- mining the winners. The categories include The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. Fans can cast their votes starting Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

