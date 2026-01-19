FIFA Set To Rule On Nigeria’s World Cup Appeal Next Month

World football governing body, FIFA, is expected to deliver its decision next month on Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff encounter.

Sources close to the situation have disclosed that top football officials are awaiting FIFA’s verdict, which is expected in February. The ruling will determine the outcome of Nigeria’s formal complaint challenging DRC’s eligibility in the decisive playoff match.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had lodged a petition alleging that the Congolese team fielded ineligible players during the World Cup playoff clash held in Rabat, Morocco, in November. Based on this claim, the NFF requested that DRC be disqualified from the qualification process.

The controversial encounter ended 1-1 after regulation time and extra time, before DRC edged Nigeria 4-3 in a penalty shootout to advance to the Intercontinental Playoffs.

In recent days, reports have emerged suggesting optimism within Nigerian football circles over the outcome of the petition, with suggestions that FIFA is giving serious consideration to the claims raised by the NFF.

DR Congo are currently preparing for the next stage of the qualification process and are scheduled to face the winner of the playoff tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia in March, with the match set to take place in Mexico.