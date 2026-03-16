FIFA Sanctions Nigeria, DR Congo For Play-Off Infractions

FIFA has sanctioned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the DR Congo Football Federation following disciplinary incidents that occurred during their 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off final.

New Telegraph recalls that DR Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in Morocco to advance to the intercontinental play-offs.

FIFA’s latest disciplinary overview released for the World Cup qualifiers revealed that both the NFF and the Congolese FA were found guilty of separate infractions during the match played on November 16, 2025.

In the statement issued on Sunday evening, FIFA disclosed that Nigeria was penalised for a breach of order and security at matches.

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Specifically, Nigerian fans were found to have been involved in the throwing of objects, and this is a crime under Article 17 and Article 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. Hence, the NFF was consequently fined 1,000 Swiss francs.

Conversely, DR Congo received a heavier sanction after their supporters were found to have used laser pointers or similar electronic devices during the match.

This act is a breach of Article 17.2.d of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, leading FIFA to impose a 5,000 Swiss franc fine on the Congolese body.

Recall that New Telegraph reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Sekou Chelle accused DR Congo officials of using voodoo in the wake of the defeat.

Meanwhile, the sanctions further heighten expectations about the anticipated verdict of the world’s football governing body over the NFF’s protest against the alleged use of ineligible players by DR Congo during the African play-off, particularly in the final.

While awaiting the verdict, DR Congo is preparing for the World Cup play-offs, where they are scheduled to face the winner of the semi-final between New Caledonia and Jamaica on March 31 for a place at the World Cup. They have also dropped two of the disputed players.