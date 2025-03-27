FIFA Reveals Prize Money For Club World Cup

Share

FIFA has revealed that the winners of the 2025 Club World Cup will earn up to $125 million. This was confirmed in a statement from FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the world football’s governing body announced a total prize pot of $1 billion for the event that will be hosted in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

About half of the $1 billion purse will be divided between all 32 clubs, with the amount per club based on sporting and commercial criteria.

This means clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid will receive a greater percentage than smaller clubs in a model FIFA developed with the European Clubs Association.

A further $475 million will be awarded on a performance-related basis. This will see the team with the most wins over a potential seven matches bank more cash, with a maximum pot of $125 million available.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

