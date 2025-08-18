The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has outrightly condemned the alleged act of racial abuse that occurred in two German Cup fixtures during the weekend, tagging it as “Unacceptable.”

Infantino, in a statement issued on Monday, said, “I repeat myself and will continue to do so. There is no place for racism in football.”

New Telegraph reports that Winger, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, during a match between home side Lokomotive Leipzig and Schalke, said they were racially abused by spectators.

In response to this, the stadium PA released an announcement condemning racist abuse.

Meanwhile, the home support expressed disapproval by chanting ‘boos’, while Lokomotive later issued an apology.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kaiserslautern, a player from the visiting side, accused a member of the crowd at club RSV Eintracht of racial abuse.

Infantino reacted to all this, saying that FIFA would “continue to closely monitor these incidents” and promised to work with the German FA “in the fight against racism.”