FIFA ranks Falcons 10th after Women’s World Cup

FIFA has ranked Nigeria’s Super Falcons the 10th best in the world after the Women’s World Cup finals just concluded in Australia and New Zealand. The world soccer governing body has meticulously ranked the participating teams based on their performance. However, there’s a twist in this ranking method. Teams that were eliminated at the same stage of the competition are evaluated based on the circumstances of their elimination.

The Super Falcons, flying the flag for Nigeria, have achieved an astonishing feat by securing the 10th spot on this prestigious list. This achievement stands out prominently, as the Super Falcons not only outperformed numerous other teams but also secured a higher ranking than football giants Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and Italy. They also proudly stand ahead of fellow African participants, making them the highestranked team from the continent. The journey for the Super Falcons in the World Cup was a commendable one. Their campaign started with a goalless draw against the formidable Canadian team, the Olympic Champions.