FIFA Rankings: Rwanda, Benin Sink Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a significant setback in the latest FIFA rankings, dropping from 36th to 44th in the world following mixed results in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This eight-place plunge marks one of the team’s steepest declines in recent years. Despite a narrow 1-0 victory over the Benin Republic, coached by former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, Nigeria’s shock 2-1 defeat to Rwanda over – shadowed their success.

The loss to Rwanda, a team previously ranked 126th and now 124th, has raised concerns about Nigeria’s readiness for the upcoming AFCON tournament.

Although Nigeria had already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Morocco before these matches, their lackluster performance against Rwanda has been widely criticized.

Analysts argue that an overemphasis on squad rotation and tactical experimentation may have cost the team valuable FIFA ranking points.

The win against Benin did little to salvage the Super Eagles’ standing, as their performance lacked the decisiveness expected from a team aspiring to dominate on the continental stage.

This drop in rankings serves as a wake-up call for the three-time African champions, who now face heightened scrutiny as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.

With the AFCON tournament drawing closer, Nigeria must refocus and address tactical and team cohesion issues to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.

