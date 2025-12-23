FIFA Rankings: Nigeria End 2025 38th In The World

Super Eagles will end 2025 ranked 38th in the world, according to the latest FIFA rankings released yesterday.

Nigeria remained unchanged from the previous ranking published on November 19, which had seen the Eagles climb three places from 41st. They also retained their position as the sixth-ranked team in Africa.

Overall, 2025 proved to be a mixed year for the Super Eagles, but they still finished the year six places higher than where they started, having opened the year ranked 44th in the world.

The first ranking of the year, released in April, saw Nigeria move up one place to 43rd. That progress was short-lived, as the Eagles dropped one place in each of the next two ranking windows, falling to 44th in July and 45th in September.

The October ranking marked a turnaround, with Nigeria climbing four places to 41st, their biggest rise in a single update since moving up 14 places in February 2024 following their AFCON silver-medal finish in Ivory Coast.