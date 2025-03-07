FIFA Rankings: Falcons Stay As Africa’s Best; Banyana Banyana Fall

Share

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have retained their status as Africa’s best women’s football team in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released yesterday.

The nine-time African champions remain unmoved in 36th place globally, despite not playing any matches since the previous rankings were published on December 13, 2024.

The absence of competitive action due to club football commitments has not affected the Super Falcons’ standing as the continent’s highest-ranked side.

Reigning Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions South Africa hold on to second place in Africa but slipped four spots in the global rankings to 54th position.

Morocco complete the continent’s top three, sitting in 60th place worldwide, while Zambia dropped two places to 64th but remain fourth-best in Africa.

South Africa could pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s dominance later this year, with the next WAFCON tournament offering a chance for the Banyana Banyana to close the gap.

A successful title defence could see the South Africans overtake the Super Falcons as Africa’s number-one team. Globally, the United States continue to lead the standings, with reigning world champions Spain in second.

Germany and England retain third and fourth places, while Japan climb to fifth, pushing Sweden down to sixth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

