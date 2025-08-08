FIFA Rankings: Falcons Stay 36th Despite WAFCON Triumph

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have not moved up in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, despite winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup dominantly.

The Falcons, led by coach Justin Madugu, went unbeaten through the tournament to claim a record 10th continental title — more than any other women’s national team in the world. They beat top sides like South Africa and Morocco along the way.

However, the victory was not enough to improve their global ranking, as Nigeria remains 36th, the same position they have held since March. Their highestever FIFA ranking was 23rd, back in 2005.