FIFA Rankings: Falcons End Year As Africa’s Best As NFF Plans Friendlies For Team

Super Falcons have finished the year as Africa’s top-ranked women’s national team despite dropping one spot in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released yesterday.

The nine-time African champions, who were previously ranked 36th in the world, slipped to 37th position due to their lack of action in the last international window.

Even with the slight drop, Coach Justine Madugu’s side remains firmly ahead of every other team on the continent. South Africa sit behind Nigeria in second place in Africa, while Ghana, Zambia and Morocco complete the continent’s top five women’s teams.

On the global scene, Spain continue to dominate the number one position, followed by the United States, Germany, England and Sweden, who make up the rest of the top five.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to ensure that the Falcons are well-prepared for a busy 2026.