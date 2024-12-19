""" """

December 19, 2024
FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles Maintain 44th Position

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have retained 44th position in the latest FIFA men’s ranking, New Telegraph reports.

The latest ranking was released on FIFA’s official website on Thursday announcing that Augustine Eguavoen’s side also maintained the fifth position in Africa.

The West Africans are behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria.

In November’s ranking the Eagles dropped eight places to 44th spot.

Reigning world champions, Argentina maintained the top spot on the ranking.

France is number two, at number three, is Spain, England is fourth and Brazil is fifth.

