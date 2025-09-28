FIFA on Sunday confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winners of the European Champions League, will feature in their maiden Intercontinental Cup final in Doha, Qatar, on December 17.

According to the statement sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the French champions will face the winner of the Challenger Cup, scheduled four days earlier.

The playoff will pit Egypt’s Pyramids, champions of Africa, against Mexico’s Cruz Azul, the Central American champions, or the eventual winners of the Copa Libertadores, which is now at the semi-final stage with two Brazilian teams still in the running.

READ ALSO

Palmeiras will face Ecuador’s LDU Quito, while Flamengo will battle Argentine club Racing in the Copa Libertadores semi-finals.

New Telegraph reports that the tournament’s final is scheduled for November 29.

From 1960 until 2004, the Intercontinental Cup was traditionally contested between the champions of Europe and South America.

In 2005, the competition was rebranded as the Club World Cup to accommodate champions from all continents. Earlier this year, it was revamped into a 32-team tournament held every four years, with Chelsea emerging as the first winners of the new format.

The Intercontinental Cup itself was revived last year, with Real Madrid defeating Mexico’s Pachuca in the final.