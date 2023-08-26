FIFA Provisionally Suspends Luis Rubiales

have confirmed they have provisionally suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities at national and international level.’

On Friday, Rubiales refused to resign after facing a huge public backlash for kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the podium after their World Cup final win.

Speaking on the development, the Football Federation said it has opted to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

In response, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Rubiales would “legally defend himself”