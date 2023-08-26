New Telegraph

FIFA Provisionally Suspends Luis Rubiales

FIFA have confirmed they have provisionally suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales from ‘all football-related activities at national and international level.’

On Friday, Rubiales refused to resign after facing a huge public backlash for kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso on the podium after their World Cup final win.

Speaking on the development, the Football Federation said it has opted to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

In response, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Rubiales would “legally defend himself”

READ ALSO:

“He fully trusts Fifa and reiterates that, in this way, he is given the opportunity to begin his defence so that the truth prevails and his complete innocence is proven,” the RFEF said.

The statement added that vice president Pedro Rocha Junco has taken on the role of interim president while Rubiales is suspended.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today,  Saturday, August 26 is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings,” Fifa added.

Fifa has also ordered Rubiales or any representative of the federation (RFEF) to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, 33.

