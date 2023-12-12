FIFA President Condemns Attack On Referee In Turkey

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has condemned the attack on a match referee during a Turkish Süper Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor.

MKE Ankaragucu President, Faruk Koca, attacked referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch late Monday after the final whistle, following a 1-1 draw against Caykur Rizespor.

The referee, who fell to the ground, was also kicked in a melee that occurred after fans also invaded the pitch after Rizespor scored a last-minute equalizer.

While condemning the attack, Infantino said violence is not acceptable in football.

“There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field,” he said.

“Events following the Turkish Süper Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society.

“Without match officials, there is no football. Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”

The Turkish Football Federation has already suspended all league games in the country.