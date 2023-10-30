FIFA pays Falcons World Cup largess to NFF

The Super Falcons have a reason to celebrate as FIFA, the global governing body of football, has fulfilled its commitment by disbursing prize money to the players who participated in the Women’s World Cup earlier this year.

In a welcome announcement, FIFA revealed that each Super Falcon player will receive $60,000, equivalent to approximately N72 million on the black market, through the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), according to scorenigeria.com.ng. This financial reward comes in recognition of their impressive journey to the Round of 16 in the tournament that was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Spain emerged victorious in the competition, clinching the title with a solitary goal against England in the final held on August 20 in Sydney.

Initially, there were reports that FIFA would directly pay the players following reports that the NFF had in the past shortchanged them, but the governing body later made a clarification, insisting it only deals with member federations who will in turn pay the players.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the total prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup was a record-breaking $150 million, with $42 million of that being allocated as preparation money for clubs whose players are participating in the tournament. The remaining funds were to be split into prize money for the players. FIFA confirmed in June a plan to pay every World Cup participant at least $30,000, with the 23 players on the winning team earning $270,000. The Falcons reached the second round, hence the $60,000 windfall.

The buildup to the tournament was marred by allegations of poor welfare levelled against the NFF, with head coach Randy Waldrum saying that he’s owed seven months in wages and some of his players haven’t been paid in two years.