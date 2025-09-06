FIFA has appointed former Super Falcons striker, Mercy Akide, to its newly established players’ voice panel, which is tasked with addressing racism and discrimination in football.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ivorian great Didier Drogba was also listed among 16 former international stars appointed by FIFA.

Akide, who featured in three FIFA Women’s World Cups, joins 15 other ex-internationals representing 14 member associations across all six confederations.

Also named to the panel are Liberia’s president and former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor, and Senegal’s Khalilou Fadiga.

FIFA explained that the new panel will play an active role in shaping the fight against racism by driving education in their respective regions, drawing attention to the effects of abuse on players and the sport, and offering practical recommendations on how best to respond to such incidents.

The international roster is further strengthened by the inclusion of Iván Córdoba (Colombia), Formiga (Brazil), Jessica Houara (France), Maia Jackman (New Zealand), Sun Jihai (China), Blaise Matuidi (France), Aya Miyama (Japan), Lotta Schelin (Sweden), Briana Scurry (United States), Mikaël Silvestre (France), and Juan Pablo Sorín (Argentina

FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted that the personal experiences of the former players would play a vital role in reinforcing the global campaign against racism.

“These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change.

“They will further push for a shift in football culture, making sure measures to counter racism are not just talked about, but actioned, both on and off the pitch.

“Let’s be clear on this: Racism and discrimination are not simply wrong – they are crimes. All incidents of racism, whether in stadiums or online, must be fully punished both by football and across society.”

FIFA established the players’ voice panel as part of its fifth pillar in the global strategy against racism, approved at the 74th FIFA Congress in 2023.

The move comes amid ongoing cases of racial abuse that continue to plague major football leagues worldwide