FIFA Hails Nigeria’s Rise To 26th, Calling It A ‘Massive Leap’

FIFA has praised Nigeria’s impressive rise in the latest world rankings, with the Super Eagles climbing 12 spots to 26th after securing the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s football resurgence.

The Super Eagles have captured the global spotlight after FIFA praised Nigeria’s remarkable rise in the latest Men’s World Ranking.

Riding the momentum from their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Nigeria jumped 12 places to 26th in the world.

This marks the country’s highest ranking in 16 years, matching levels last seen in 2010, and cements the Super Eagles’ status as the third-best team on the African continent.

Building Blocks For Victory

Nigeria’s rise in the FIFA rankings is no accident. Under head coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles were a model of consistency at AFCON 2025, winning six of their seven matches, with their only setback coming in a narrow semi-final defeat on penalties to hosts Morocco.

FIFA’s official statement highlighted Nigeria’s remarkable resurgence, noting a gain of +79.09 points—the largest increase of any nation in the world during this ranking cycle.

“A massive leap for @FecafootOfficie and @thenff. Both Cameroon and Nigeria have soared 12 places in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking after an incredible start to 2026.” — FIFA Official Statement

Ruling the Continent

Nigeria’s rise in the FIFA rankings has reshaped the hierarchy in West Africa and beyond. Jumping to 26th in the world, the Super Eagles have widened the gap between themselves and many continental rivals.

While Cameroon also climbed 12 places to 45th, Nigeria remains comfortably the top-ranked team in West Africa, ahead of traditional powerhouses like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The ranking boost is more than just bragging rights—it’s a strategic advantage. Higher FIFA standings often lead to more favourable seedings in tournament draws and World Cup qualifying cycles.

For a team laying the groundwork for AFCON 2027 and the next World Cup, FIFA’s recognition underscores that the Chelle Revolution is already delivering tangible results on the global stage.