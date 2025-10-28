FIFA Grants: Reps Summon NFF President, Secretary General Over Alleged Mismanagement

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited the President and Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, over allegations of mismanagement and lack of transparency in the use of development grants from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) between 2015 and 2025.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance co-sponsored by Hon. Adedayo Samuel Adesola and Hon. Nwaeke Felix Uche at plenary. In adopting the motion, the House resolved to constitute a special investigative committee to review the NFF’s financial records and operations during the period.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Adesola expressed concern over poor financial accountability and declining football development, despite substantial international funding. He noted that the NFF had received millions of dollars in grants and sponsorships from FIFA and CAF to support grassroots football, infrastructure, and administrative reforms, but Nigerian football had yet to reflect the expected growth.

Adesola recalled past audit queries and investigations, including FIFA’s 2016 audit, which raised concerns about the management of development grants, as well as subsequent domestic probes by anti-corruption agencies. He cited public concerns about projects such as the Birnin Kebbi Stadium, which he said did not appear to match the scale of reported investment.

“The state of our football infrastructure and recurrent controversies around funding demand urgent attention,” he said. “We must ensure that every kobo meant for sports development is properly accounted for and used for the purpose intended.”

The lawmaker stressed that transparency and good governance are critical to restoring Nigeria’s reputation in international football, particularly ahead of major tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.

The motion was unanimously adopted.