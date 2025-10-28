FIFA Grants: Peter Obi Carpets NFF, Accuses Federation Of Not Delivering Promised Stadium In Anambra

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the alleged mismanagement of funds released by FIFA for stadium development and youth football programmes across the country.

Obi’s reaction followed the NFF’s recent denial of any wrongdoing in the handling of funds received from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) under FIFA Forward Programme. The controversy erupted after FIFA posted an image of the Birnin Kebbi Stadium, a project co-funded with the NFF, on its official social media pages.

FIFA, on Saturday, used an image of the stadium as its new banner on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The picture, which showed a half-finished facility, quickly went viral and drew angry reactions from Nigerians online.

The project, built under the FIFA Forward Programme, was meant to showcase progress in grassroots football development. However, many Nigerians said the stadium was far below standard and accused football authorities of mismanaging the funds meant for such projects.

Reacting to the controversy, Obi described the alleged mismanagement as “sickening and shameful,” saying it reflected the deep-rooted corruption that continues to hinder Nigeria’s progress. He recalled that during his time as governor, Awka was chosen as one of six locations for a FIFA-funded standard stadium project.

He said his administration provided land for the facility after assurances from sports officials, but the project was never executed. “Believing that such a major project was underway, we channelled our resources toward constructing mini-stadiums across the state to encourage grassroots sports,” Obi said.

“Years later, nothing came of the promised FIFA project, which prompted us to initiate the construction of the Awka Stadium ourselves.” Obi expressed disappointment that, despite reports that the NFF has received about $25 million from FIFA and CAF since 2013, there is little to show for it.

“The so-called $1.2 million stadium in Kebbi State is a national embarrassment. The structure in no way reflects the funds claimed to have been spent on it,” he said. He linked the situation to a wider pattern of corruption in Nigeria, saying poor leadership and lack of accountability have continued to deny young people opportunities to grow and succeed.