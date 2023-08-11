FIFA Extends James’ Ban To Two Games

World football ruling body, FIFA, has extended the match ban given to England forward, Lauren James, who was red-carded in the round of 16 game against the Super Falcons of Nigeria. James was given the marching order after she stamped on the back of Super Falcons’ Michelle Alozie, in the 87 minutes.

The dismissal came with an automatic one-game ban which FIFA has increased, meaning she will miss the semifinal if England get there. The Lionesses face Colombia in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

James is England’s top scorer in the tournament, having scored three goals, as well as assisting three more, in the group stages.

The Chelsea forward apologised to Alozie on social media after the incident and promised to learn from her mistake.