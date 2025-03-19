FIFA Eliminate Congo Over Government Interference

Share

Congo-Brazzaville have been effectively eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following their suspension by FIFA due to government interference.

The suspension, imposed on February 5, has resulted in the cancellation of Congo’s scheduled matches against Tanzania and Zambia this month. As a result, the Red Devils are out of the race for a spot in the tournament.

Unlike other nations preparing for their qualifiers, the Congolese squad has not assembled for the international break. With their matches on March 20 and 25 now void, the team’s World Cup hopes have been cut short.

The ongoing dispute between the Ministry of Sports and the Congolese Football Federation remains unresolved, raising concerns about the country’s participation in future international competitions.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

